Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11.For the growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite, it's been an even more painful drop. Following its closing high six months ago, the index has plunged 29%.Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle. When examined with a broader lens, every single notable drop throughout history in the major indexes proved to be a buying opportunity for patient investors.