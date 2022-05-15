|
15.05.2022 11:21:00
Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11.For the growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite, it's been an even more painful drop. Following its closing high six months ago, the index has plunged 29%.Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle. When examined with a broader lens, every single notable drop throughout history in the major indexes proved to be a buying opportunity for patient investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!