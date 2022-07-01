|
Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
While stocks have been shooting higher during the back half of June, it has still been a challenging year for investors, especially in tech. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 25.8% year to date. However, these declines can create attractive opportunities for some investors. Three stocks in particular are looking deeply discounted right now despite being attractive businesses. Here's why you might want to consider adding to PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) to your portfolio.With shares down almost 75% from their all-time highs, PayPal looks extremely appealing today. The company has had its struggles recently, but even after recent hiccups, it is still an industry leader in the fintech space with over 5.2 billion payment transactions and 429 million active accounts in the first quarter of 2022. Continue reading
