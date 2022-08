Stock Market Plunge: 3 Real Estate Stocks I'm Buying Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market has not only been a beast for most stocks but also created some beauties in the form of beaten-down equities that bear some renewed buying attention.I'm primarily an income investor interested in supplementing retirement cash flow, so the three I'm focusing on here are all real estate investment trusts (REITs): Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO), Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), and Life Storage (NYSE: LSI).The chart below shows each stock's share price has fallen sharply and remains below even that of the battered S&P 500. But each also shares long-term buy-and-hold characteristics, including strong competitive positions, durable demands, expanding portfolios, and the ability to raise the rent to grow cash flow in the face of inflation.