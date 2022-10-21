|
21.10.2022 13:15:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Right Now
Being in a bear market may seem like bad news from A to Z. But bear markets also bring one bit of good news. And that's the fact that so many stocks are trading at reasonable -- or even bargain -- valuations. This means there are long-term investment opportunities out there that you don't want to miss.I'm thinking of two Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks that have slipped even more than the index itself: Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). They've lost 36% and 20%, respectively, this year. That's compared to the Dow's 16% decline. Let's take a closer look at these stocks to buy now.The early days of the pandemic truly put this entertainment giant to the test. The crisis shut Disney's theme parks, dropped the anchor on its cruise ships, and pushed the company from profitability to a loss. Disney managed these major challenges -- and today, there's reason to bet on a bright future.Continue reading
