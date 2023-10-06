|
06.10.2023 11:15:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks Down 45% and 59% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
All three major U.S. financial indexes dipped in September, making it the worst month of the year for the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 4%, the S&P 500 slipped 5%, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 6%. Those declines add to the broader losses incurred during the sell-off that has taken place over the last two years.Like many technology companies, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) saw their share prices plummet amid the drawdown, and the stocks currently trade about 45% and 59%, respectively, below their all-time highs. But CrowdStrike and Zscaler are leaders in different aspects of cybersecurity, a market that will only become more important in the future, and my conviction in both growth stocks remains high.Here's what investors should know about these two growth stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
