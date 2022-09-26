Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks, broadly speaking, have been hammered in 2022. At this point, only two S&P 500 sectors are trading in the green year to date: energy and utilities. But the big gains for many energy sector players are unlikely to persist in the long run because of the ongoing shift away from fossil fuels, and utility stocks are considered defensive -- they don't typically generate the high growth returns many investors are looking for. Those types of gains can often be found in the technology sector, but only a handful of companies in that group can be considered safe at times like this -- among them, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). They may not be immune to stock market turmoil, but they have time-tested business models with decades worth of success under their belts. That means when the economy bounces back, these companies will probably be among the first to recover to new highs. Not only might they help investors weather the present volatility, these two stocks also look like solid long-term bets for any portfolio. Most people know Microsoft for its Windows operating system for computers and its Office 365 digital document suite. After all, billions of people worldwide use those products in both personal and business settings. But the company has expanded far beyond its roots and into areas its early backers probably never expected, amassing a $1.7 trillion market valuation in the process.Continue reading