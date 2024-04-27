|
27.04.2024 09:07:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Bargain Stocks Worth Buying Now
While it's bounced back a little in recent trading days, the stock market is still off all-time highs. Moreover, some great stocks that sold off have remained down. This is despite their high-quality businesses that should generate profits that reward investors for many years to come.Instead of lamenting their lack of bouncing back, investors shouldn't miss out on the chance to buy. In this article, three Motley Fool contributors each bring one of their favorite bargain stocks worth buying, including a special-situation opportunity with Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), streaming leader Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and beaten-up bank stock Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!