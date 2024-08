Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Reasons Why It Could Be Over

For a few days, it looked as if the bull market that began in late 2022 was screeching to a halt. All major indexes fell in recent weeks. The Nasdaq Composite Index even officially crossed into correction territory.However, these indexes have rebounded significantly over the last few days. Is the stock market sell-off over? It could be. Here are three reasons why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool