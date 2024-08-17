|
17.08.2024 18:47:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks to Buy Now Before It Recovers
After a slight market sell-off, plenty of companies look like great deals. Most of the news causing this decline will be irrelevant in three to five years, so there's no reason to panic.At the top of my shopping list today are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). All three companies have fantastic long-term tailwinds and look like strong buys right now.Taiwan Semi is probably the most critical company in the world. Without its manufacturing capabilities, companies like Apple, Nvidia, and almost every other company that depends on high-tech devices would be out of luck. Its best-in-class semiconductor manufacturing capabilities allow it to produce cutting-edge chips in the 3nm marketing category.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
