25.08.2023 13:15:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Tech Stocks Investors Should Avoid Right Now
The stock market seems uncertain right now. Some stocks experienced continued declines even after a massive sell-off in the 2022 bear market. Others recovered significantly in the first half of the year but reversed course in July and August as their financials failed to meet investor expectations.Such times leave investors questioning the growth potential of many stocks. While many stocks still have excellent long-term prospects, each of us found stocks investors should consider avoiding. A closer look reveals why.Jake Lerch (AT&T): My pick for a stock to avoid right now is AT&T (NYSE: T). This telecom giant suffered a rough 2023, with a year-to-date total return of -19% -- and that's after accounting for its massive 7.9% dividend yield. What's worse, AT&T may have more trouble on the horizon. The company faces two main concerns, one financial and one legal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
