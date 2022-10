Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the market seemingly dropping every day and the S&P 500 index recently hitting new lows for the year, many investors are wondering whether to jump in now or wait for lower lows. But timing the market waiting for a bottom is a fool's errand, and there's a proven way to hedge your bets, too. Spreading out investments over time can ensure all your money doesn't go in at what turns out to be a bad time. It also means you'll be invested if the market surges quickly, meaning you won't miss out on what could be a fast-moving market recovery. Best of all is to put those investments into quality companies that have withstood plenty of poor economic environments. Here are five that are good investments in any market. Big-box retailer Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has been a proven winner through many economic cycles. Costco has had a stable business with annual revenue growing steadily by 433% since 2002. Its total stock returns have quadrupled that of the S&P 500 index over the last five years and more than doubled them over 10 years. Even as inflation has gripped many nations globally, Costco just reported a 15.2% year-over-year increase in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended Aug. 8. Continue reading