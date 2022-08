Stock Market Sell-Off: Buy Chegg Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is having a down year so far in 2022. Sadly, investors have seen their balances decrease meaningfully. That said, it might be an opportunity to find beaten-down stocks selling at bargain valuations. Education technology stock Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) could be one of those aforementioned opportunities. The company has done an excellent job serving its core market, and the broad market sell-off has made the stock inexpensive. Chegg runs a subscription business model where students pay between $15 to $20 per month. In return, they are able to access Chegg's 84 million pieces of proprietary content (step-by-step solutions to problems). In addition to access to the existing material, students can also ask 20 questions per month as part of their subscription. Continue reading