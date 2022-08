Stock Market Sell-Off: Buy Target Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Target's (NYSE: TGT) stock declined about 30% this year as investors fretted over the retailer's slowing growth, declining operating margins, and rising inventory levels. The broader market sell-off -- driven by inflation, rising rates, and other macro headwinds -- exacerbated that pain.However, I believe the sell-off has created a good buying opportunity for investors who can tune out the near-term noise. Let's take a fresh look at Target's main business strategies, growth rates, dividends, and valuations to see why it's still a compelling buy in this bear market.Image source: Target.Continue reading