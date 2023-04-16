|
16.04.2023 14:37:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Airbnb a Buy?
Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are up 32% year to date. Despite the stock's tumble during the market's retreat last year, the rental platform continued to report strong growth, and the company's strong fourth-quarter earnings results points to more growth this year. With the total value of bookings on the platform reaching $63 billion last year, Airbnb has grown into a large business with wide brand recognition. But its long-term opportunity still dwarfs its current size, and could still deliver satisfying returns to investors. Here's why.Airbnb's revenue growth has been resilient over the last year, with full-year revenue up 40%. While growth started to decelerate toward the end of the year, coming in at 24% year over year in the fourth quarter, management reported strong demand entering the first quarter. As CEO Brian Chesky said during the fourth-quarter earnings call:Continue reading
