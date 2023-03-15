|
15.03.2023 10:35:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Altria a Buy?
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again is a pretty good maxim for life. But at what point do investors decide that a company has made one too many mistakes? That's a very real question that needs to be asked about Altria (NYSE: MO) as it looks to move on from disastrous investments in Juul and Cronos by buying Njoy. The big problem? It could be years before Wall Street knows how well the deal works out.There's no question at this point that Altria is facing a troubling future for its cigarette business. The company's full-year 2022 performance summarizes the long-term trend perfectly. According to management: "Net revenues decreased 1.7%, primarily driven by lower shipment volume, partially offset by higher pricing and lower promotional investments."Basically, fewer cigarettes are getting sold, but they cost customers more. That's not a sustainable business model because, at some point, Altria will hit a tipping point where price increases become too onerous and end up causing more financial pain (increasing the sales decline) than benefit (offsetting the revenue lost from the declines).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!