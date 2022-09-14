|
14.09.2022 12:00:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Amazon a Buy?
The indexes -- and stocks -- haven't been at their best this year. But this sell-off isn't a reason to turn your back on the market. History has shown us these periods don't last forever. That means investors who hold on to their investments win out over time.It also means investors who buy stocks now often get great bargains on companies that will reward them down the road. There are plenty of great opportunities out there. But today, let's look at a leader in two high-growth businesses. I'm talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), a giant in e-commerce and cloud computing. After a double-digit share decline, is the stock a buy now?Amazon hasn't defied the market downturn or today's tough economic conditions. Let's get through all of the bad news first. Higher inflation and supply chain issues have weighed on the company's e-commerce business. Transport costs for international containers have more than doubled from pre-pandemic times, management said a few months ago. And it found itself with too much fulfillment capacity after ramping up during earlier stages of the pandemic.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
