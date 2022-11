Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A rise in inflation and subsequent decrease in consumer spending have led to a startling stock market sell-off in 2022, with many companies hit hard by macroeconomic declines. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the hardest hit, with its share price down over 46% since January. However, the company continues to be home to a robust business that is unlikely to be down forever. With its dominating market share in industries such as e-commerce and cloud computing, Amazon is well-positioned to regain its losses down the road. With Amazon's significant loss in stock price, investors might be eyeing the shares and wondering if they're a buy. Let's see.Continue reading