Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Apple a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022's macroeconomic headwinds lead many consumers to pull back their spending on tech. As a result, many of the world's most valuable companies suffered steep stock declines.Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) share prices fell nearly 27% throughout last year, but still managed to do better than other FAANG components like Alphabet and Amazon, which saw their stock prices stumble 39% and 49%, respectively, in 2022. Apple 's stock managed a partial recovery in 2023 and is up 19% year to date. However, it still has more work to do. That suggests a buying opportunity for investors hoping to benefit from the effort.Apple is home to a robust, reliable business that has a history of offering consistent long-term gains. Here's why a sell-off makes Apple's stock a screaming buy. Continue reading