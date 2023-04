Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Apple a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A stock market sell-off in 2022 caused Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock to fall 27% throughout the year. The tumble was driven mainly by macroeconomic headwinds, which reduced consumer spending and led tech stocks to fall out of favor with Wall Street. The market has enjoyed a surge in 2023, with Apple shares up 24% year to date. However, recent reports that the company's personal computing sales are falling could prompt a short-term dip, and make it an excellent time to buy. Here's why Apple's stock is a screaming buy after a sell-off.