|
07.10.2022 12:30:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?
Major indexes have slipped into bear territory. And many leaders in their industries have fallen, too. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. But Carnival's poor performance isn't only recent. The stock actually has been on the decline for a good part of the year -- and now has lost 61% year to date.Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. But do they really represent good value at this point? Let's take a closer look and find out.Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic. The company's cruising operations screeched to a halt. And while revenue and profit plummeted, long-term debt soared.Continue reading
