28.12.2022 14:15:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?
Cruise ship operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) keeps sailing from one storm into another. While most people want to put the pandemic behind them, the cruise line must still contend with the uneven reopening of the travel industry around the world and the ongoing war in Ukraine.While Carnival took on a lot of debt to survive the industry shut down, the cruise operator does have a lot of cash on hand as a result, and revenue per passenger cruise day (RPCD) is now above 2019 levels. But because of the potential for a recession next year, the hoped-for calmer waters are still looking pretty choppy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
