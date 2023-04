Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's always a good idea to regularly review your portfolio to see which stocks you want to keep, sell, or add to from here. With the S&P 500 down by about 13% since the start of 2022, it's particularly useful as some stocks have taken an especially sharp fall.For instance, consider cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL), which has dropped an eye-popping 51%, or about 4 times more than the S&P 500 over this time period. Does this represent a bargain or an indication that more choppy waters lie ahead?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading