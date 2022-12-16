|
16.12.2022 11:51:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Celsius Holdings a Buy?
Energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) continues to fuel its meteoric rise on a combination of dramatic sales growth, widening profit margins, and a new distribution deal with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) that could open international markets for its beverages. The stock is up 55% year to date.That stands in stark contrast to the market itself, with the S&P 500 down 15% in 2022 and fears of a recession hitting early next year. Even with better inflation numbers, they're still at historically high rates, and although energy costs have declined, that's due in part to the feared economic slowdown.While Celsius is capitalizing on the currently trendy "functional beverages" buzz phrase, let's see whether it has what it takes to keep the momentum going, especially if the economy and market tank further next year.Continue reading
