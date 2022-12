Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category.That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.The consumer staples giant is currently offering investors a generous yield of 3.2% or so. That's toward the high end of the company's historical dividend yield range. The company, notably, has increased its dividend annually for over 45 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. Put all of this together, and it looks like Clorox's stock has been put on the sale rack.