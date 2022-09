Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Coca-Cola a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough year for investors. The S&P 500 has been in a bear market for nearly three months, and that pain could continue as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds rattle the economy. Right now, the S&P 500 is down by about 17% year to date. Yet, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) seems to have been immune to the sell-off. The beverage giant's shares are actually up by about 3.5% this year. It also still looks reasonably valued at 24 times forward earnings and pays an attractive dividend with a forward yield of 2.8% at the current share price. Should investors consider it a good, safe-haven stock in this choppy market?