23.12.2022 17:55:11
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Costco a Buy?
Worry over the potential impact of a recession is weighing heavily on Costco (NASDAQ: COST), as historically high inflation and rising interest rates could impact the warehouse club's future growth.Costco's stock is down 19% for the year, about in line with the S&P 500. But with a business model that relies upon low-margin, high-volume sales, rising costs -- including those for commodities and transportation -- are putting pressure on profits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
