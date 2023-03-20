Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Costco a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the start of February, the S&P 500 is down about 5%, continuing a downward trend that really started at the beginning of 2022 more than a year ago. Investors have a lot to be pessimistic about right now, including inflation that is still at high levels, and the recent issues facing the banking industry. Putting money to work in this type of uncertain environment might be a scary idea. Among the chaos, there are still some outstanding businesses that might warrant a closer look from investors looking for a safer place to park their capital. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is one example. The top retail stock is down 20% from its peak and 6% since the start of February (as of this writing).Does this make Costco a buy today? Let's take a closer look.