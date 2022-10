Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Costco Wholesale a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past year, many stocks crumbled as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds drove away the bulls. However, plenty of defensive blue-chip stocks -- especially those with recession-resistant businesses-- survived that sell-off.One of those survivors was Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), which usually attracts a steady stream of shoppers during economic downturns. Customers often buy their products in bulk to save cash during tougher times, and Costco locks them in with its annual memberships. Costco also sells cheaper gas than many stand-alone stations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading