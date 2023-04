Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Crocs a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While they remain down when measured over the past full year, stock markets rallied so far in 2023. Growth stocks have been some of the biggest winners in this surge, which reflects some rising optimism about short-term economic growth trends.Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock has enjoyed bigger gains than most of its growth-focused peers. The footwear specialist's shares have trounced the Nasdaq Composite index so far in 2023, ahead of a major earnings announcement set for late April.Let's take a look at expectations around that report and whether Crocs stock is a buy today.Continue reading