Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Danaher Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

No one said investing was easy. And you will struggle to find anyone who says that the recent results of life sciences and diagnostics company Danaher (NYSE: DHR) were easy to understand. The company's earnings and revenue are moving around a lot due to the impact of COVID-19-related revenue, and that's creating a confusing picture. However, after sifting through the numbers and data, it's clear that Danaher's underlying growth looks strong, but there are question marks around its mid-term outlook. A glance at Wall Street analysts' expectations for Danaher's growth for 2022 and 2023 hardly suggests it's a growth stock. After all, revenue growth of 4.3% and 0.5%, respectively, isn't anything to write home about. Most growth investors would walk away at that point. However, if you are prepared to dig deeper, there's a case for buying the stock. The company was a significant beneficiary of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its diagnostic systems were used to test for COVID, and its life sciences equipment and consumables were used to develop COVID-related vaccines and therapies. As such, it's essential to separate its COVID and non-COVID-related revenue streams. Continue reading