Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Darden Restaurants a Buy?

Over the past year, the S&P 500 index is down around 11%. By comparison, Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) has seen its stock price increase by nearly 15%.What's behind this disconnect with the broader market, and can this iconic restaurateur continue to shine? Here's a quick look at what's been happening with the owner of Olive Garden Restaurants lately.Every one of Darden Restaurants' business groups witnessed double-digit year-over-year same-store sales growth in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 (which ended Feb. 26). The total tally was an 11.7% improvement, with Olive Garden at the lead, achieving same-store sales growth of 12.3%. That's an important relative showing, but a little more information is needed to understand why.Continue reading