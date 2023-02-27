27.02.2023 14:45:00

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Disney a Buy?

Last year's stock market sell-off led shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) to plunge 44% over 12 months. While the decline was substantial, the entertainment company actually fared better than its biggest competitors, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, which experienced stock declines of 51% and 62%, respectively, in 2022. The sell-off was prompted by a combination of macroeconomic headwinds and increased competition in streaming that meant succeeding in the industry was costly.Disney's stock has shown signs of recovery since the start of 2023, rising over 10% year to date as investors grow optimistic about the entertainment industry again. However, the company's shares remain down 33% over the past 12 months. So is Disney a buy? Let's assess. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

09.02.23 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09.11.22 Walt Disney Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.11.22 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

