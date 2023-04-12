|
12.04.2023 14:45:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Disney a Buy?
A stock market sell-off in 2022 led Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) stock to plunge 44% as other entertainment companies suffered a similar fate. Disney shares have started to recover in 2023 but remain down 24% year over year, prompting the question: is this still a buying opportunity? Disney celebrates a century of business in 2023, solidifying it as one of history's most successful entertainment companies. The House of Mouse has strong positions in a wide range of entertainment venues -- including the box office, streaming, and theme parks -- and the stock has a history of consistent stock growth.Here's why Disney is a buy now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
