Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Dollar General a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Thanks to quickly rising interest rates, courtesy of the Federal Reserve's attempt to pump the brakes on inflation, 2022 was a year to forget for investors. The S&P 500, probably the most followed stock market index, lost 19% of its value. And investors are still trying to navigate an uncertain environment today. In times like these, investors should prioritize finding safe places to park their hard-earned capital. Known for being a recession-proof stock, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) deserves a closer look right now. Is this popular discount store chain deserving of a place in your portfolio? Let's find out. Investors have a lot to be excited about when it comes to this top retail stock. In 2022, Dollar General increased revenue 10.6% year over year to total $37.8 billion. Same-store sales, a key performance metric for the business, jumped 4.3%. And diluted earnings per share were 5% higher than the 2021 figure. Continue reading