04.08.2022 13:13:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Dutch Bros a Buy Now?
When the S&P 500 tumbled into bear-market territory halfway through the year, it wasn't surprising that many stocks were trading down. The market has been especially unkind to former highfliers like drive-thru coffee shop Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS).Dutch Bros stock is down 54% from the highs it hit following its initial public offering last September on fears that a recession will cause growth to slow. When consumers tighten their belts, coffee shop coffee is an easy discretionary purchase to cut out to save money.Image source: Dutch Bros.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
