Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it.At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.In both cases, though, the best move at this point is standing pat. The stock's selling off for temporary reasons. It should be humming again soon enough.Continue reading