Stock Market Sell-Off: Is General Mills a Buy?

So far in 2023, General Mills ' (NYSE: GIS) stock has roughly tracked lower along with the broader market and the average consumer staples stock, using Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as a proxy. But if General Mills' fiscal third-quarter earnings results are any indication, it is performing quite well in the face of broader adversity. It could be a safe haven in a storm, even though investors will likely be paying full price for the stock.In the fiscal third quarter of 2023, General Mills saw organic sales increase by a huge 16% compared to the same stanza of fiscal 2022. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2023 organic sales are up 12%. These are very strong numbers, given that the company has been dealing with inflation, which has increased the costs of ingredients, salaries, and transportation, among many other things.