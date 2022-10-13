|
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Home Depot a Buy?
The home improvement industry might be ground zero for investor worries about a potential recession ahead. Mortgage rates are climbing, and demand could slow sharply considering how much spending consumers allocated in that space in the past two years. Other sectors like e-commerce and home furnishings, for example, are going through a painful growth hangover today.Those risks help explain why Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock is one of the worst performers in the Dow Jones Industrials index through early September, down about 30% so far in 2022.Investing isn't about focusing on the next few quarters, though, which will likely be rough for the home improvement leaders. Let's look at whether investors can safely tune out the upcoming volatility when considering buying the stock right now.Continue reading
