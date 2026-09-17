Stock Market Sell-Off: Is It Really Safe to Invest Right Now? Here's What History Says.

September has historically been the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) weakest month, and this year's looks no different. As of this writing on Sept. 15, the S&P 500 is down over 100 points since the start of the month, a roughly 1.3% decline.

The market index has still been up over 15% since last September and has notched an 11% gain since the start of 2026. Still, something seems to be stirring investors' fears, whether it's war, inflation, or rising Treasury yields.

Amid this uncertain background, is it really safe to invest in the market right now? For most investors, history offers a surprisingly clear answer: Waiting for the turbulence to end might be riskier than investing through it. Here's what that means.

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