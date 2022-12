Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Microsoft a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past 12 months haven't been easy for tech companies, with the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index down 40% year to date. Rising inflation and interest rates in 2022 slowed consumer demand for tech products. According to IDC, worldwide PC shipments declined 15% in the third quarter of 2022, while smartphone shipments fell 9.7%. As a result, some of the biggest names in tech have watched their stocks tumble. As a leader in the battered PC industry, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has seen its shares slip 29% since January. However, the company is in a far better financial position than its stock dip would suggest.Here's why a stock market sell-off in 2022 makes Microsoft a must-buy. Continue reading