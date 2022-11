Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A stock market sell-off in 2022 has sent many of the world's most valuable companies' shares tumbling. The tech industry has been hit especially hard as rises in inflation have slowed consumer spending and led many households to trim their budgets. In fact, the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has plunged 37% year to date. As a leader in the PC industry, Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has not been unscathed through the market declines. Its shares have fallen 28% since January, primarily brought down by macroeconomic headwinds. Despite its stock dip, Microsoft shares have risen 192% in the last five years. The company offers investors a robust business absolutely worth buying during a market sell-off. Let's assess. Continue reading