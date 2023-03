Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Nike a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been very volatile lately; stocks are soaring one day and plummeting the next. Overall, the broader market still seems in a downtrend, with recession fears running rampant across Wall Street.Sporting apparel company Nike (NYSE: NKE) has held its own; shares are down just 10% over the past year. Investors can appreciate a quality company with decades of growth to its name. However, stocks can get too crowded.Nike may be a proven winner, but that doesn't make it a buy today. Investors should consider some good and bad news before buying shares.Continue reading