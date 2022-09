Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Royal Caribbean Cruises a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During the six-month period between January and June, the S&P 500 tumbled hard into bear market territory, only to rally higher since. While the popular index is still down for the year, such wild gyrations can be unsettling for investors and make them want to sit on the sidelines until the dust settles. That would be a mistake, because if you're out of the market when the rebound begins, your portfolio's performance will suffer. Over the past two decades, there have been a number of market crashes -- from the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s to the pandemic outbreak of 2020, and the financial and housing markets collapse in between -- yet through it all the stock market returns averaged 9.5% a year. Had you sold off your stocks at any time during those crises and you missed the 10 best days in the market, your returns would be nearly cut in half to just 5.3% a year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading