|
18.09.2022 16:15:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Take-Two Interactive a Buy?
Merger mania has given investors fewer options in the video game space. Activision Blizzard is headed to Microsoft, and Zynga was purchased by Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO). But the space is still an exciting one if you're seeking businesses with attractive growth and profit outlooks.Take-Two has been trailing the market by a wide margin so far in 2022. Let's see why the stock might make a good addition to your portfolio despite some significant short-term risks to the business.Take-Two's biggest achievement in the past five years is bulking up its portfolio so that its annual sales aren't as dependent on just a handful of releases. Sure, the Grand Theft Auto and 2K Sports franchises drive a big portion of its business today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Take Twomehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Take Twomehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Take Two
|126,46
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.