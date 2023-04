Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Ulta Beauty a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It is always interesting to check out the stocks that are massively higher when the market is down. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), for example, has seen its shares rally 30% over the past year, while the S&P 500 Index is down 5%. Something good is going on. The big question is: Can it continue?In a nutshell, Ulta Beauty posted very strong financial results in 2022, and investors rewarded it with a notable stock price advance. But it helps to put some numbers on this.Revenue in 2022 increased 18.3% over 2021, hitting $10.2 billion, up from $8.6 billion in 2021. Comparable store sales increased 15.6% last year, which was actually down from 37.9% in 2021. That requires a quick explanation, as 2021 was really a rebound from pandemic-hit 2020 same store sales declines of 17.9%. On an absolute basis, a 15.6% same store sales increase is a result any retailer would be proud to report.Continue reading