Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Unilever a Buy?

Over the past year, inflation and rising interest rates drove investors toward safer, defensive stocks. That's why blue-chip stalwarts like Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) all outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. However, those American multinational companies are still highly exposed to the strong dollar , which reduces their overseas revenue and profits.Therefore, investors should also consider investing in overseas consumer staples giants as defensive plays in this ongoing bear market. Unilever (NYSE: UL), a British consumer staples giant that sells more than 400 well-known brands across over 190 countries, fits that description. Let's review Unilever's core business, growth rates, and valuations to see if it's a worthy alternative to its American counterparts.