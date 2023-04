Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Urban Outfitters a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It is worth taking a deep dive when a stock is performing very differently from the market and its peers. That's exactly the case today with retailer Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN). What's going on? Is there a reason to think it can continue to excel relative to peers and the market? Here's a quick look at what's been going on.Urban Outfitters stock is up 5.5% over the past year. That compares to a decline of 5% for the S&P 500 index over the same span, which is pretty impressive outperformance. However, the teen-oriented fashion retailer looks even better when you compare it to peers like American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF). Those two retailers have fallen 21% and 27%, respectively, over the past 12 months. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading