|
22.03.2023 13:45:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Walmart a Buy?
The stock market renewed its worries recently as two banks collapsed, raising fears about this spreading throughout the financial system like it did during the Great Recession. Over the past year, the S&P 500 has dropped by more than 12%. But during these uncertain times, astute investors can also pounce on opportunities.Walmart (NYSE: WMT), the world's largest retailer, hasn't fallen as sharply as the overall market. The stock has declined by 4% during the past 12 months, but the share price remains 13% lower than the all-time high reached in early 2022. That makes this an opportune time to explore Walmart's long-term prospects to see if the share price represents a buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
