16.03.2023 14:53:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Walt Disney a Buy?
With a market capitalization of approximately $170 billion, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is among the biggest entertainment companies in the world. But with its stock price down more than 30% compared to this time last year, many investors may be wondering if the company is a worthwhile buy right now.Let's explore what's happening with the House of Mouse and what its future might look like.In Feb. 2020, Bob Iger stepped down as CEO of Walt Disney, passing the role to his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek. At the time, Chapek noted that he intended to continue along the path that Iger had set out, suggesting that "[it] will pay dividends to shareholders for years to come."Continue reading
