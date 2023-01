Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Warner Bros. Discovery a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) stock plummeted 60% in 2022, leading to concerns about when or how it can bounce back. The company faces headwinds seemingly on all fronts: with streaming video, in the movie studio, and on broadcast and cable TV. Warner Bros. is a major streaming video leader in its own right with 95 million subscribers across HBO, HBO Max, and Discovery+. It also owns some of WarnerMedia's top franchises, such as Harry Potter, has access to notable characters in the DC Comics universe, and recently scored a major hit with the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading